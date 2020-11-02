Person of interest sought in fatal shooting of high school student at Elko McDonald’s

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in the shooting death of an employee at a McDonald’s in Elko.

The Elko Police Department said they were called to the McDonald’s on Idaho Street on November 1, 2020 just after 9:30 p.m.

Authorities said a male walked up to the drive thru window and fired through the window, hitting female employee. The male then took off toward Idaho Street. The victim was taken to NNRH where she was pronounced deceased.

Police said the victim was a student at Elko High School. The school said they were making extra staff available for students and families who may need emotional support. Additionally, the mobile crisis team can be contacted at (702) 486-7865.

Police released a photo of a person of interest who they said is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the person of interest should call 911. Anyone who can identify him or provide information on his whereabouts should contact Det. Wyllie at (775) 777-7310.

