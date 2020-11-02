Advertisement

Person of interest sought in fatal shooting of high school student at Elko McDonald’s

The Elko Police Department released this photo of a person of interest in the shooting.
The Elko Police Department released this photo of a person of interest in the shooting.(Elko Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:06 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in the shooting death of an employee at a McDonald’s in Elko.

The Elko Police Department said they were called to the McDonald’s on Idaho Street on November 1, 2020 just after 9:30 p.m.

Authorities said a male walked up to the drive thru window and fired through the window, hitting female employee. The male then took off toward Idaho Street. The victim was taken to NNRH where she was pronounced deceased.

Police said the victim was a student at Elko High School. The school said they were making extra staff available for students and families who may need emotional support. Additionally, the mobile crisis team can be contacted at (702) 486-7865.

Police released a photo of a person of interest who they said is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the person of interest should call 911. Anyone who can identify him or provide information on his whereabouts should contact Det. Wyllie at (775) 777-7310.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire

Victims in Churchill County house fire identified

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The State Fire Marshal Division is investigating after two people were found dead following a house fire in Churchill County.

News

Nevada: 2020 early voting numbers approaching total votes in 2016 General Election

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Every Nevada county will have at least one polling location open for in-person voting.

Politics

Judge rules against GOP & Trump campaign in suit against Clark Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Terri Russell
The Trump Campaign wanted to stop ballot count in Clark County until new policies are put in place for observers watching that count.

News

New South Reno DMV location opens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The 42,000 square foot building features much larger space for customers to social distance.

Latest News

KOLO

Mueller Austria recalls onion choppers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
Mueller Austria is recalling the Onion Chopper Pro Model M-700.

News

Providing homeless warmth in the middle of a pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Abel Garcia
The Community Homelessness Board is working on providing our homeless population with warmth during the winter.

News

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Mogul

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
NHP says their early investigation indicates that the motorcycle made an unsafe lane change and was hit by a vehicle.

News

Wild Horse Connection keeping horses, drivers safe

Updated: 15 hours ago
Wild Horse Connection keeping horses, drivers safe

Safety

Trailer fire on I-80 near Wells Avenue

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
It was not immediately clear how the trailer caught on fire.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 200-death threshold reached

Updated: 20 hours ago
There were 115 new infections reported, giving the county 13,752 total infections