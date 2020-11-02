New South Reno DMV location opens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The new South Reno DMV opened Monday morning. The 42,000 square foot building features much larger space for customers to social distance.

It includes 53 plexiglass service windows, 550 parking spaces, and the first ever drive-thru kiosks in the country. It also features a stand-alone emissions/commercial driver license (CDL) facility.

Although the DMV is open to the public, officials said its by appointment only as it continues to operate at 50% capacity.

Sean Sever with Nevada DMV said, “It’s too bad we wanted people to be able to rush in and see the new building, but we’ll save that for later.” He continued, "We’re still encouraging people to go online because we are still in a 3-month back up.”

If you made an appointment and can get your business done online or at a kiosk officials said to cancel your appointment.

Online services include ordering plates, driver’s license and ID renewals, car registration, change of address, and permits.

The DMV hopes to add more online services in the future.

The building is located off Double Diamond Parkway.

