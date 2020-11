RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mueller Austria is recalling the Onion Chopper Pro Model M-700.

The locking tab can detach, causing fingers to slide into the blades. 137 injuries have been reported.

The choppers were sold online at Amazon.com between September 2016 and July 2020.

If you have one, stop using it and contact Mueller Austria for a free replacement.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.