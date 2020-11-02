Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Mogul

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital after a crash west of Reno.

It happened on Sunday evening on I-80 near the Mogul exit.

NHP says their early investigation indicates that the motorcycle made an unsafe lane change and was hit by a vehicle.

The motorcyclist’s injuries are said to be major.

I-80 East at Mogul



All lanes shut down due to a vehicle vs motorcycle crash, possibly fatal. pic.twitter.com/PFeoNcygQz — RenoTraffic (@RenoTraffic) November 2, 2020

The crash has resulted in traffic being diverted off of I-80 onto W. Fourth St.

