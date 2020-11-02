Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Mogul
NHP says injuries are major
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital after a crash west of Reno.
It happened on Sunday evening on I-80 near the Mogul exit.
NHP says their early investigation indicates that the motorcycle made an unsafe lane change and was hit by a vehicle.
The motorcyclist’s injuries are said to be major.
The crash has resulted in traffic being diverted off of I-80 onto W. Fourth St.
