RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’re liking the warmer temperatures, we’ll see the 70′s until midweek.

A change in the weather pattern starts Friday with gusty winds.

A low pressure system will bring a major cool down, expect north and northwest winds by Saturday with low temperatures Sunday night.

8 Day Forecast Starting Nov 2nd (KOLO)

