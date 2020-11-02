Monday AM Weather

Happy Nevada Day and Halloween Weekend! Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and sunshine are in the forecast through the weekend and most of next week. A trough of low pressure could dig into the region late next week. While track and timing are uncertain, windy weather, valley rain, and mountain snow are all possible. Stay tuned! We roll back to standard time at 2 AM on Sunday. -Jeff
