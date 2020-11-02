Advertisement

Florida 2000 and the potential for a recount repeat

By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:26 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When polls close tomorrow the counting will begin. When we will know who won the presidency is anyone’s guess.

Twenty years ago, the presidential race between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore hung in the balance for 36 days.

In his book The Perfect Tie: The True Story of the 2000 Presidential Election, Claremont McKenna College Political Science Professor Andrew Busch tracked every turn.

“If they won Florida they were going to win the election, and if they lost Florida they were going to lose the election,” he said.

TV networks bungled election night results, a machine recount tightened the race, and ballot inspections started and stopped like a game of red-light green-light. Lawyers for the candidates wrangled over deadlines, confusing ballots, and which votes should count.

On December 12th, the U.S. Supreme Court -- split along conservative and liberal lines -- issued a 5-4 decision halting a statewide recount, effectively settling the race. Florida belonged to Bush, the official margin: 537 votes.

Asked if he could foresee a similar process playing out again this year, 20 years later, “I would never rule out the possibility,” said Busch, “there are many ways that things can go awry."

If razor close results in a state or two could tilt the election, Busch said the chances of long fight may be higher than usual.

Battles over deadlines and how to validate absentee votes are already tying up courts and both campaigns have armies of attorneys ready to deploy.

“The election administrator’s prayer: please let the margins be wide,” said Sec. of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (D-New Mexico).

Toulouse Oliver leads the National Association of Secretaries of State. She said after the 2000 election, states wrote clearer standards and dumped problematic voting systems, leaving them better equipped to ensure every valid ballot counts.

“There’s no doubt that states are better prepared,” she said. She noted that fights over mail-in ballots represent the new frontier for a potential contested election.

New rules and transparency may help a divided America trust the election’s integrity. But, if election officials misreport results, the press calls a race too early, or politicians cry fraud, voters' fragile faith could break.

In Wash, I’m KM.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father Sunday in Reno

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Donald Trump Jr. campaigns at Bartley Ranch.

Politics

California Gov. Newsom campaigns in Reno on Sunday

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:03 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Gavin Newsom will have two events in Reno on Sunday that the public can attend.

News

Ruling delayed in lawsuit against Clark Co. ballot counting

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:25 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Trump Campaign wants judge to stop ballot count in Clark County until new policies are put in place for observers watching that count.

Politics

Tom Steyer campaigns for Biden Saturday in Reno

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:41 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The public can attend a literature drop launch at noon.

Politics

Pence highlights economic recovery report at Nevada rally

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:09 PM PDT
The rally is being held under COVID guidelines with a crowd size limit and a mask requirement.

Latest News

Politics

Masks mandatory, 250-person cap for Pence rally in Nevada

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:43 PM PDT
Nevada fined Douglas County and an airport there more than $5,500 after a September rally for President Donald Trump drew thousands.

Politics

Nevada judge hears GOP challenge to Vegas ballot counting

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:52 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
The Donald Trump reelection campaign and Nevada Republicans are seeking a court order to stop mail-in ballot counting and use of a computer to check voter signatures in Democratic-leaning Las Vegas.

News

Nevada: 46 percent of voters have already cast ballots

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:23 PM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Every Nevada county will have at least one polling location open for in-person voting.

Politics

Eric Trump makes Reno campaign stop

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:47 PM PDT
|
By Ed Pearce
Eric Trump appeared at a campaign rally in Reno on Tuesday.

Politics

Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris campaigns in Reno

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:31 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris campaigns in Reno one week before Election Day.

Politics

Eric Trump campaigns for his father in Reno on Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:04 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Eric Trump is scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. at a “Make America Great Again” event at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa at 3800 S. Virginia St.