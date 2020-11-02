Advertisement

Douglas County confirms COVID-19 exposure at the polls

Douglas County said it was notified on November 1, 2020 that a county employee who has been involved in the election processes, tested positive for COVID-19
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:43 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is assuring the community that the election process will not be affected after confirming a county employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the employee “has been involved in the election processes.”

The county said it was notified of the positive case on November 1, 2020, and has worked with the Carson City Health and Human Services on contact tracing, and anyone considered close contacts to the employee has been notified about their need to isolate or quarantine.

The county said it has not identified any community members who visited the polling station as a close contact requiring isolation or quarantining. Employees identified as potential exposures, will not be working during their quarantine.

“We would like to express our concern for the individual who tested positive and their family at this time, as their health is important to us,” said Kathy Lewis Clerk Treasurer. “Part of our election plan for this year included planning for a potential COVID-19 exposure. Part of our planning included having adequately trained staff to successfully conduct in person voting on Election Day in the event that we had any type of exposure.  We are confident that this will not affect the election process and we want to remind the public we will be accepting mail ballots at all our vote centers as well as Sunridge Fire Station and the election tent at the Historic Courthouse.”

The Douglas County Clerk Treasurer’s office has taken extra precautions against potential COVID-19 exposures at the polls, including cleaning machines after every use and providing hand sanitizer for election workers and voters.

The following locations will operate as in-person vote centers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

•             Douglas County Community Center|1329 Waterloo Ln., Gardnerville, NV 89410

•             Kahle Community Center|236 Kingsbury Grade Rd., Stateline, NV 89449

•             Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center|3939 Carter Dr., Wellington, NV 89444

•             Washoe Tribe Community Center|828 Me Hu St., Gardnerville, NV 8946

For further questions about voting, visit https://cltr.douglasnv.us/elections/

