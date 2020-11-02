Advertisement

Court rules CA Governor can’t change state laws

California Governor Gavin Newsom
California Governor Gavin Newsom(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Cal. (AP) - A Northern California county judge has preliminarily ordered Governor Gavin Newsom to stop issuing directives related to the coronavirus that might interfere with state law. Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman tentatively ruled Monday that one of the dozens of executive orders Newsom has issued overstepped his authority. She more broadly barred him from infringing on the state Legislature. It’s the second time a judge in the same county has reached the same conclusion, which runs counter to other state and federal court decisions backing the governor’s emergency powers. Heckman’s decision will become final in 10 days. Newsom did not immediately comment.

Part of the ruling states that the California Emergency Services Act (CESA) “allows the Governor, during a state of emergency, to issue orders and regulations and to suspend certain statutes, but the plain and unambiguous language of CESA does not permit the Governor to amend statutes or make new statutes. The Governor does not have the power or authority to assume the Legislature’s role of creating legislative policy and enactments.”

You can find the tentative ruling issued today in Sutter County Superior Court here.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Washoe County Sheriff’s website to be offline temporarily

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be upgrading to a new website on November 5.

National Politics

In 2020 finale, Trump talks vote fraud, Biden’s on offense

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

National

States to watch on election night

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to win the White House.

News

Nevada now has same day voter registration

Updated: 30 minutes ago
2019 Nevada Legislature passed law which allows Nevada residents to register and vote on Election Day, the first Tuesday in November.

National

2 dead, 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack, authorities say

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Vienna say at least one person has been killed and several more have been injured in the Austrian capital late Monday in what security officials described as a “terror attack.”

Latest News

National

Experts say Democrats could flip Colorado Senate seat on Election Day

Updated: 46 minutes ago

National Politics

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas is one of just five states that did not allow for widespread mail-in voting this year during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 18,000 people statewide.

Coronavirus

Douglas County confirms COVID-19 exposure at the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The county said it has not identified any community members who visited the polling station as a close contact requiring isolation or quarantining.

Crime

Suspect named in fatal shooting of high school student at Elko McDonald’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Twenty-four-year-old Justin Mullis of Winnemucca is still outstanding and is considered armed and dangerous.

National

Retailers hope you shop early and often for holidays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The world’s largest retail trade organization is urging Americans to shop safe, early and often.