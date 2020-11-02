Court rules CA Governor can’t change state laws

SACRAMENTO, Cal. (AP) - A Northern California county judge has preliminarily ordered Governor Gavin Newsom to stop issuing directives related to the coronavirus that might interfere with state law. Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman tentatively ruled Monday that one of the dozens of executive orders Newsom has issued overstepped his authority. She more broadly barred him from infringing on the state Legislature. It’s the second time a judge in the same county has reached the same conclusion, which runs counter to other state and federal court decisions backing the governor’s emergency powers. Heckman’s decision will become final in 10 days. Newsom did not immediately comment.

Part of the ruling states that the California Emergency Services Act (CESA) “allows the Governor, during a state of emergency, to issue orders and regulations and to suspend certain statutes, but the plain and unambiguous language of CESA does not permit the Governor to amend statutes or make new statutes. The Governor does not have the power or authority to assume the Legislature’s role of creating legislative policy and enactments.”

You can find the tentative ruling issued today in Sutter County Superior Court here.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.