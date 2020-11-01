Advertisement

Wild Hose Connection protecting horses, drivers in Northern Nevada

A horse on a feeding ground in the hills east of Reno eats weed-free hay
A horse on a feeding ground in the hills east of Reno eats weed-free hay(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:35 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Whether you love them or hate them, we all want to see them safe on the range and not on our roadways," said Tracy Wilson, a volunteer with Wild Horse Connection said of the thousands of wild horses that live in Northern Nevada.

Wild horses can be seen all over the Silver State. They are a part of the area’s natural beauty. But sometimes these horses make their way into town. In South Reno, flashing signs are posted all over to warn drivers that wild horses could be in the area.

“Our goal is to keep the horses up in the hills," said Katie Keller, another volunteer with Wild Horse Connection. "We have water guzzlers, and people who come out and volunteer with Wild Horse Connection who come out and feed.”

From Fernley to Reno, U.S., Highway 50 to I-80, Katie Keller and Tracy Wilson’s jobs are to make sure the horses stay in their natural habitat.

“When you feed apples, when you feed grass clippings, when you feed all that stuff in the neighborhoods, you bring the horses into the neighborhoods. That goes against everything we’re trying to do," Keller said of the organization’s efforts.

The best thing Northern Nevada residents can do is leave the efforts to the experts. The nonprofit manages diversionary feeding grounds and makes sure the horses have weed-free hay in areas away from neighborhoods. The nonprofit has approval from the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

Encouraging horses to come into neighborhoods in search of food makes it dangerous for drivers.

“When you see (the horses) out in the streets and it’s very dark, it’s very hard to see a horse in the dark and on the street until you’re right on top of it," said Wilson.

Accidents with wild horses can happen. Drivers should use their brights when possible and be aware of the surroundings. By respecting the wild horses' territory, and allowing volunteers to do their jobs, there should be less run-ins in town.

If you see a horse walking through town, or in your neighborhood, call Wild Horse Connection’s emergency response number, (775) 352-3944.

To connect with Wild Horse Connection, volunteer with the organization, or make donations, visit their website here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 200-death threshold reached

Updated: 36 minutes ago
There were 115 new infections reported, giving the county 13,752 total infections

Crime

Halloween mask robbery at Minden convenience store

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The suspect gave the clerk a note before fleeing.

Crime

Reward offered to find Carson Vape store robber

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The suspect was described as a white man, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches, 175 pounds wearing a black hat, a black shirt blue jeans and black shoes

Crime

Washoe sheriff’s office breaks up huge juvenile party near Verdi

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Quint Lane Wegner was booked on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of minors,

Latest News

Crime

Man allegedly attacks his grandmother in Sparks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Michael Kevin O’Day, 37, was booked into the Washoe County jail on felony charges of battery with a deadly weapon with an enhancement for attacking an elderly person.

News

Nevada gets first collegiate win in Allegiant Stadium history in 37-19 win over rival UNLV

Updated: 17 hours ago
Strong, Doubs shine as Wolf Pack takes back Fremont Cannon

News

Nevada beats UNLV 37-19 to bring home the Fremont Cannon

Updated: 17 hours ago
Nevada beats UNLV 37-19 to bring home the Fremont Cannon

Education

Three hurt in Mill Street crash

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
Police are investigating a crash that resulted in three people going to the hospital.

Crime

One hospitalized following hit-and-run on Wells Avenue

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
Police are investigating a crash that sent a man to the hospital on Saturday night.

Safety

Off-duty NHP trooper in Star Wars costume stops wrong-way driver

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:24 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
Trooper Britta Foesch was a designated sober driver and in her personal vehicle and wearing a Stormtrooper costume when she stopped the other vehicle and called dispatchers to get on-duty troopers to the scene early Saturday morning.