Washoe sheriff’s office breaks up huge juvenile party near Verdi

Quint Lane Wegner
Quint Lane Wegner(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:11 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Verdi-area 19-year-old was arrested early Sunday after a party he was holding at his parents' home got out of hand and 200 or more party goers showed up, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Quint Lane Wegner was booked on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of minors, the sheriff’s office said. He was out of custody late Sunday morning.

Deputies had several calls for service to Dog Valley Road due to a party at Wegner’s home, the sheriff’s office said. Parked cars blocked driveways or intruded into the road and juveniles were walking on the road.

Wegner said his parents were out of town and the party got out of control after the address was posted on social media, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies spent at least an hour identifying and giving preliminary breath tests to party attendees. Most at the party were younger than 21 but were at least 18 years old. Nearly all were intoxicated to varying degrees, the sheriff’s office said. Those younger than 18 were cited for being a minor in possession/consumption of alcohol and were released to their parents.

