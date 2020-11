RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people are in the hospital after a crash on Mill St. south of downtown Reno.

Reno Police say it happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday when a car crashed into a parked pickup truck,

All three were taken to the hospital, though police are not yet sure of the severity of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

