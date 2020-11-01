Advertisement

Reward offered to find Carson Vape store robber

The suspect in a theft at the Carson City Vape store and his vehicle.
The suspect in a theft at the Carson City Vape store and his vehicle.(Secret Witness)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:04 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted for robbing the Carson Vape store in Carson City.

Authorities said the man talked to the clerk and asked to see items, which he took from the clerk’s hands. He took other property from the store and ran out to his car. The clerk tried to prevent the suspect from leaving by putting herself in front of the dark gray or green 2019 Nissan Sentra but he used the vehicle to push the clerk out of the way.

He was last seen in the area of Arrowhead Drive and Interstate 580.

He was described as a white man, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches, 175 pounds wearing a black hat, a black shirt blue jeans and black shoes. The shirt was REFRAME written across the chest. There was also lettering on the suspect’s left sleeve.

The vehicle had temporary license plates and aftermarket black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-283-7856, Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

