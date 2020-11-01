One hospitalized following hit-and-run on Wells Ave.
It happened Saturday evening near Moran St.
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:17 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is in the hospital after being the victim of a hit-and-run on Wells Avenue.
Reno Police tell us that it happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Wells Ave. and Moran St.
Police are trying to locate the person responsible, who witnesses say was driving a white sedan. They say his injuries are serious but he is expected to survive.
If you know anything call Reno Police or Secret Witness at 322-4900 where you can remain anonymous.
