One hospitalized following hit-and-run on Wells Ave.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is in the hospital after being the victim of a hit-and-run on Wells Avenue.

Reno Police tell us that it happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Wells Ave. and Moran St.

Police are trying to locate the person responsible, who witnesses say was driving a white sedan. They say his injuries are serious but he is expected to survive.

If you know anything call Reno Police or Secret Witness at 322-4900 where you can remain anonymous.

