Nevada gets first collegiate win in Allegiant Stadium history in 37-19 win over rival UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Romeo Doubs had six receptions for a career-high 211 yards and a score and Nevada beat UNLV 37-17. Caron Strong was 21-of-27 passing for 350 yards and two touchdowns and Toa Taua had 86 yards rushing and a TD for Nevada (2-0, 2-0 Mountain West Conference). Doubs had a 52-yard reception to the 1-yard line to set up a scoring run by Devonte Lee that gave the Wolf Pack a 10-3 lead late in the first quarter and Strong connected with Doubs on a 65-yard touchdown early in the second to make it 17-6. Max Gilliam passed for two touchdowns and Charles Williams had 19 carries for 99 yards for UNLV (0-2, 0-2).

