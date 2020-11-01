Advertisement

Man allegedly attacks his grandmother in Sparks

Michael Kevin O’Day
Michael Kevin O’Day(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked his 88-year-old grandmother Saturday by suffocating her with a plastic bag and then beating her head with a brick-like object, the Sparks Police Department said.

Michael Kevin O’Day, 37, was booked into the Washoe County jail on felony charges of battery with a deadly weapon with an enhancement for attacking an elderly person.

Janet O’Day called police at about 9:18 p.m. Saturday to report she was being attacked by her grandson at her home near Stanford Way and P Street.

Police said they arrived to find her with several wounds to her head and blood throughout the room. She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Police did not release her condition.

The Reno Police Department found Michael O’Day driving in Reno. A police officer had part of his body in Michael O’Day’s vehicle when the suspect tried to drive off with the officer hanging out of the window, police said.

He was eventually detained. He is also facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon for the Reno incident.

