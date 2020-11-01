Halloween mask robbery at Minden convenience store

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -A robber wearing a Halloween wig and mask robbed a Minden convenience store Saturday before making a getaway on a skateboard.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it happened about 6:20 p.m. at the AM/PM at 1676 U.S. 395 North in Minden.

The suspect gave the clerk a note before fleeing. The suspect’s last known direction south in the alley behind the store.

The suspect had a jacket with florescent yellow highlights and a patch or insignia on the sleeve.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call or Investigator Steven Schultz at 775-782-9905.

Surveillance camera photographs of a robbery at a Minden AM/PM (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

