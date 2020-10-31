Advertisement

Woman grateful after getting DETR payment

Reno woman Joan Weber says she's grateful for the DETR benefits she was given six months after she applied for them.
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman is opening up about losing her home and her car after Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) was unable to get her timely help.

She says she’s grateful now because she eventually got the aid she needed.

“What was it like to look at your account and see money?” asked KOLO 8 Evening Anchor, Noah Bond. 

“There was about $3,800 in there, which was back payments for U.I. benefits from the program so that was a huge relief,” said Joan Weber.

Joan Weber says she lost her job at the Northern Nevada Literacy Council where she helped people learn English as a second language on March 12 because of the pandemic.

She says she doesn’t feel comfortable being around groups during the pandemic because she recently had heart surgery and feels this underlying complication would make her especially vulnerable to COVID-19. 

“I had to leave a beautiful apartment in Sparks that I was sharing because I couldn’t afford my half of that. I had to sell my car,” Weber.

She says she doesn’t need the car now because she is self-quarantining and says friends and family were able to help her with housing and food.

“On top of losing your regular income from work at the Northern Nevada Literacy Council you said there was an issue with your social security, you were hit twice,” Bond. 

“A month after I lost my job, social security decided they had overpaid me for two and a half years and so in June of this year they pulled my benefits for 14 months to make up for those over payments,” Weber. 

“How long have you been living on $600 a month?” Bond.

“June, July, August, September, October-- five months,”  Weber.

“Tell me about the process of applying for DETR benefits?” Bond.

“Just the frustration of not being able to talk to a person. Have someone listen to me and say, ‘Hey I need help. What can you do for me?’”  Weber. 

She says she called over a thousand times with little success. 

“Joan, you told me you hit a breaking point. Can you tell me about that?” Bond. 

“In August, I was able to talk to an adjudicator through the PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) program who told me that day she was approving my PUA claim and as you can imagine I was incredibly relieved,”  Weber.

She says she was given advice. “Be patient. I was for two weeks then I called another adjudicator who then told me your claim hasn’t been approved yet you have to go all the way back start all over again with DETR and that was my low point because you know the phone calls. The hours, the frustration of not being able to talk with anybody. I just had it,”  Weber.

“I decided to write a letter to Gov. Sisolak and also to the person who was at the time the administrator for DETR,”  Weber.

She says she sent the letters September 2.

“The front of the envelope I wrote, ‘Urgent. Please Help,’” Weber. 

She says she found money on her DETR debit card October 1.

“What would you like to say to DETR?” Bond.

“Thank you for their persistence. I know this pandemic slammed them crazy like every state. The system wasn’t set up to handle the numbers,”  Weber. 

“Joan, what would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?” Bond.

“Thank you. Just thank you Governor for all that you have done to support our people here in the State of Nevada through this pandemic and especially for making sure that the people that need the unemployment support have been receiving it,” Weber.

Bond says he will continue sharing your stories until everyone who applied for and deserves unemployment benefits because of the pandemic is paid.

