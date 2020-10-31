Off-duty NHP trooper in Star Wars costume stops wrong-way driver

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Highway Patrol says an off-duty state trooper wearing a Star Wars costume while returning home from a Halloween costume party prevented a suspected drunken driver from entering a Las Vegas freeway in the wrong direction.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said Trooper Britta Foesch was a designated sober driver and in her personal vehicle and wearing a Stormtrooper costume - but not its helmet - when she stopped the other vehicle and called dispatchers to get on-duty troopers to the scene early Saturday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the other vehicle’s driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving without a valid driver’s license and two traffic violations.

