Nevada tops 100,000 COVID-19 infections; governor seeks renewed effort against disease

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada has topped 100,000 COVID-19 infections, prompting Gov. Steve Sisolak to call for a renewed effort to control the spread of the disease.

“We are not rounding the corner in this pandemic,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Now is not the time to get complacent or to give into COVID fatigue. Especially on Nevada Day, I implore all residents to tap into their Battle Born spirit and work together to follow the public health measures, including wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, avoiding large crowds and washing our hands frequently.”

The state of Nevada released figures Saturday showing the state has 100,763 COVID-19 infections. It also has 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths.

Washoe County has become an area of concern. The state held a special meeting Thursday with the Washoe County Health District to discuss the high infection rate. Washoe County increased from 278 infections per 100,000 people on Sept. 14 to 612 on Oct. 26, the highest in the state. One result of the meeting was to ban gatherings of more than 50 people starting Nov. 5.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and the rate of positive tests in Nevada increased over the past two weeks. But the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 7.1 to 5.6.

“In order to protect our economy, local businesses, healthcare workers, and our neighbors, Nevadans must collectively make the decision to take this virus seriously and practice mitigation measures – in our homes and in public places,” Sisolak said. “If we don’t, we will face tough choices and trade-offs that will be devastating to the livelihood of our state. But it doesn’t have to be that way. We are not hopeless or helpless against this pandemic if we all recommit to putting the future of the Silver State first.”

