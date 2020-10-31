Advertisement

Nevada judge rules coroner must release child autopsies

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A judge ruled that the Clark County coroner in Nevada must release hundreds of non-redacted child autopsies to the Las Vegas Review-Journal by the end of November.

The Review-Journal reports that District Judge Jim Crockett’s decision Thursday also means the county will likely have to pay the newspaper’s legal costs after a three-year fight to obtain the records.

The newspaper has fought to obtain the autopsies in order to determine whether the county’s child protective services are sufficiently protecting abused and neglected children.

The Nevada Supreme Court had ruled in February that autopsies are public but that the coroner had the power to redact certain information. 

