Minor injury in crash in northwest Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person suffered a minor head injury Friday night in a crash in northwest Reno.

It happened at about 8:15 p.m. at McCarran Boulevard and Sierra Highlands Drive.

The Reno Police Department said a minivan drove out of a shopping center on Sierra Highlands and turned left onto McCarran Boulevard and failed to yield to a sports utility vehicle crossing McCarran Boulevard.

Streets in the area are expected to open after 10 p.m.

