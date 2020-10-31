Advertisement

Minor injury in crash in northwest Reno

The scene of a crash on McCarran Boulevard at Sierra Highlands Drive.
The scene of a crash on McCarran Boulevard at Sierra Highlands Drive.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:43 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person suffered a minor head injury Friday night in a crash in northwest Reno.

It happened at about 8:15 p.m. at McCarran Boulevard and Sierra Highlands Drive.

The Reno Police Department said a minivan drove out of a shopping center on Sierra Highlands and turned left onto McCarran Boulevard and failed to yield to a sports utility vehicle crossing McCarran Boulevard.

Streets in the area are expected to open after 10 p.m.

