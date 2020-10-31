Haunted Hotel Part Two

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Every year at this time many of us seek out ghost stories for entertainment.

But there are those who say they live with them every day and others who seek to explain them.

Glenn and Katie Hasbrouck weren’t looking for a haunted house when they bought the historic Union Hotel in Dayton, but as they began living there, they heard footsteps, then voices. Finally a ghostly figure Katie saw moving across the room and down the stairs.

“And it was just enough for me to go ‘Oh my gosh!’ and call for Glenn. He came running and we tried to debunk it and we couldn’t. We couldn’t recreate it.”

It was inevitable they’d meet and get to know members of the Northern Nevada Ghost Hunters. They may be the oldest such group in the area. You may have never heard of them, but you’d be surprised at how busy they are. We first met them years ago and we’ve accompanied them on several investigations. They bring not only passion to their work, but a variety of skills and tools, old school and high tech.

Full disclosure: I’m a self professed skeptic when it comes to the paranormal, something they tolerate and even welcome.

And though I still count myself as such, I admit I’ve seen and experienced things on these outings that I struggle to explain. Things that often aren’t apparent at the time, but reveal themselves when all the recordings from cameras and other equipment, some left unattended manage to capture like strange booming sounds in the darkened mess hall of the old state prison or a strange glow in an office at an old mill in Silver City, a room that years ago witnessed a suicide.

But on other occasions, other locations, nothing. No matter this team is quick to debunk and to admit they don’t command or create the results they seek.

Members of the Ghost Hunters have been in this hotel before and came away with evidence. Would it happen this night?

We moved through the rooms of the two story structure using a variety of tools. I was coaxed into trying my hand with divining rods--the kind of old school device that brings out the skeptic in me. Still, the rods did cross in response to questions.....

Audio recordings seemed to contain EVP’s--electronic voice phenomena. Faint whispers. Some heard names, words. Personally I could only guess them.

There were no orbs or ghostly figures, but video captured by a static, unattended camera of a strange and unexplained shadow moving across the stairway.

But the most intriguing experience may be an encounter in the basement. I was holding a device that captures thermal and electromagnetic images. A few years ago, in the old state prison, it showed the thermal images of two team members, but found another presence--just stick figures standing alongside--with no thermal footprint.

It was aimed at a stone wall. There’s nothing nor no one there, but on the camera a figure and it appears to respond to questions, waving its arms when prompted.

Hardly a hair raising encounter, but another piece of evidence from a location with a long history this skeptic can’t explain.

