Haunted Hotel Part One

Union Hotel, a private residence in Dayton, Nevada
Union Hotel, a private residence in Dayton, Nevada(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:51 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Glenn and Katie Hasbrouck met online five years ago and they clicked. But he was living in the Bay Area, she in Carson City, so some of their dates took place on the phone as they cruised old historic towns on Google Earth.

They were looking at Dayton one day when Glenn noticed a faded For Sale sign in the Union Hotel in Dayton. Built in 1870, it had been unoccupied for years, was in bad shape, full of debris. He was dubious. She wasn’t.

“When I walked in the door and said ‘I love it!’ I could through the garbage and the peeling wallpaper and the water draining through the roof and could see what it really was.”

Glenn, the new husband, didn’t miss the cue. “I changed my mind. I guess we’re getting a hotel.”

Living in a trailer out back they set to work cleaning and renovating the old hotel. Then early one morning Glenn went inside and heard footsteps on the upstairs floor.

Katie may have wondered about Glenn’s sanity. Then sometime later she also heard steps upstairs.

“It stopped my breathing for a minute. I went ‘Oh my gosh!’”

Old buildings do creak, but then there were voices.

“I get a lot of hellos," says Katie. “Conversations. Things like that,” adds Glenn.

Then something more startling--a spectural figure.

“Five foot six, lightly gray, female figure with a skirt and it just swept through the upstairs and down the stairs," remembers Katie. "And it was just enough for me to go ‘Oh my gosh!’ and call for Glenn. He came running and we tried to debunk it and we couldn’t. We couldn’t recreate it.”

By now you’ve probably noticed they seem to be at ease with all of this. Neither had any interest or experience with the supernatural before nor were they seeking it now. But there it was.

“To me I feel like we’ve done all this for them in a way and it makes them happy too," says Katie.

Like permanent house guests.

But for a true believer like Jeadene Solberg a place like this is a dream come true.

“It’s my Disneyland, my mansion. That’s what I call it.”

In fact it’s what she spends a lot of time looking for and it’s all in one place.”

Solberg and a partner head up Northern Nevada Ghost Hunters, perhaps the oldest group of their kind in the area.

We sought them out years ago when we first started doing these stories. They bring a variety of skills and methods to their work, old school and high tech. They’re serious, but quick to debunk and they tolerate--even welcome--the presence of a self-professed skeptic like me.

I’ve been with them at other locations that produced nothing, but I’ve also seen and experienced things I can’t explain--like what appear to be orbs shooting past me caught on infrared in total darkness in a room in the old hospital in Virginia City. And, in the first ever paranormal investigation of the old state prison, booming sounds recorded in a darkened mess hall with no one around.

Will the Union Hotel yield similar results? We’ll find out tonight.

