Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father Sunday in Reno

Donald Trump Jr. plans rally in Holden
By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father Sunday at noon at Bartley Ranch Regional Park.

People can register for the Make America Great Again event here. It is at 6000 Bartley Ranch Road.

People can request up to two tickets, which will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

The younger Trump has campaigned twice for President Donald Trump in the campaign’s closing weeks, once in Sparks and once in Fallon.

