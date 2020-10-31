Advertisement

California Gov. Newsom campaigns in Reno on Sunday

California Governor Gavin Newsom
California Governor Gavin Newsom(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -California Gov. Gavin Newsome campaigns in Reno Sunday for the Biden-Harris campaign.

The public can attend two of the events.

At noon, Newsom and Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall have a literature drop launch at 1465 Terminal Way. The public can RSVP here.

Newsom has a second literature drop launch at the same location at 2 p.m. The public can RSVP here.

This event will follow COVID-19 precautions and safety protocols. Masks are always required, and temperature checks are required at entry. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed into the event.

