California Gov. Newsom campaigns in Reno on Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -California Gov. Gavin Newsome campaigns in Reno Sunday for the Biden-Harris campaign.

The public can attend two of the events.

At noon, Newsom and Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall have a literature drop launch at 1465 Terminal Way. The public can RSVP here.

Newsom has a second literature drop launch at the same location at 2 p.m. The public can RSVP here.

This event will follow COVID-19 precautions and safety protocols. Masks are always required, and temperature checks are required at entry. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed into the event.

