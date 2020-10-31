Advertisement

Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings owner buying Dunkin’ Brands

This May 7, 2020, file photo, shows a Dunkin' Donuts at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon, Pa. The Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee chain confirmed it's held talks to be taken private by a private equity firm, sending shares rocketing to an all-time high at the opening bell Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
This May 7, 2020, file photo, shows a Dunkin' Donuts at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon, Pa. The Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee chain confirmed it's held talks to be taken private by a private equity firm, sending shares rocketing to an all-time high at the opening bell Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:05 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Dunkin' doughnuts and coffee is being combined with Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s sandwiches.

Inspire Brands Inc. said Friday that it is acquiring Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. for $11.3 billion, including the Dunkin' Brands' debt that Inspire will be taking on.

The private-equity firm will pay $106.50 in cash for all of Dunkin' Brands' shares, which closed Friday at $99.71. Dunkin' Brands' stock surged to an all-time high earlier this week after the company confirmed the two were in merger talks.

Dunkin', based in Canton, Massachusetts, also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain. There are 12,500 Dunkin' stores and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins outlets worldwide.

Dunkin' was founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts. Baskin-Robbins — known for its promise of 31 flavors — was founded in 1945 in Glendale, California.

Atlanta’s Inspire Brands, which was founded in 2018, is rapidly joining the largest restaurant groups in the U.S. In addition to Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s, it owns the Sonic burger chain, Jimmy John’s restaurants and Rusty Taco. It has annual sales of more than $14 billion.

Inspire is part of the private equity company Roark Capital Group, also based in Atlanta. Roark also backs Focus Brands — the owner of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels and Cinnabon — and CKE Restaurants, which owns the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s burger chains.

The deal will give Inspire a spot in the breakfast category, which was the fastest-growing segment of the restaurant industry before the pandemic hit.

The acquisition comes as the global pandemic has hammered restaurants' sales. Dunkin' Brands’s systemwide sales fell 1.3% in the third quarter after tumbling 21% in the second quarter and the company said franchisees closed 553 restaurants permanently.

Inspire said it expects the deal to close by the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Haunted Hotel Part One

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Ed Pearce
A couple buy an historic hotel in Dayton only to discover--they claim--that they're sharing it with the spirits of past residents.

National Politics

Final push before Election Day

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Candidates make final push before Election Day.

Politics

Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father Sunday in Reno

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Donald Trump Jr. campaigns at Bartley Ranch.

Politics

California Gov. Newsom campaigns in Reno on Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Gavin Newsom will have two events in Reno on Sunday that the public can attend.

Latest News

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Nevada Day and Halloween Weekend! Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and sunshine are in the forecast through the weekend and most of next week. A trough of low pressure could dig into the region late next week. While track and timing are uncertain, windy weather, valley rain, and mountain snow are all possible. Stay tuned! We roll back to standard time at 2 AM on Sunday. -Jeff

News

Stress and workplace accidents

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Stress and workplace accidents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Psychologist says stress can cause workplace accidents, but there are ways to acknowledge stress and move towards those things which we value.

State

Nevada judge rules coroner must release child autopsies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Judge Jim Crockett’s decision Thursday also means the county will likely have to pay the newspaper’s legal costs after a three-year fight to obtain the records.

News

Ruling delayed in lawsuit against Clark Co. ballot counting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Trump Campaign wants judge to stop ballot count in Clark County until new policies are put in place for observers watching that count.

Safety

Lake Tahoe fire that closed Nevada 28 halted

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Nevada 28 is closed from Sand Harbor to U.S. 50.