Woman gets three to 10 years in prison for felony hit and run

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe County woman was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for leaving the scene of a crash in which a victim died.

Karen Lalani Hoyopatubbi, 53, was arrested after a Jan. 2 incident. A man was crossing Moana Lane just west of South Virginia Street when he was hit by a sports utility vehicle driven by Hoyopatubbi. He suffered multiple fractures to his skull, ribs and pelvis and died.

Hoyopatubbi was driving a borrowed vehicle and drove to a nearby parking lot, then left when police arrived.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Michael Vieta-Kabell argued for a maximum sentence of 10 years, citing the devastation suffered by the family of the victim and the importance of deterring people from leaving the scene of similar accidents in the future.

