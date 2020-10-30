Washoe County School District announces plans as temperatures drop

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As temperatures begin to drop, students, staff, and faculty members of the Washoe County School District are making changes to their day-to-day routines.

Washoe County School District Superintendent, Dr. Kristen McNeill, announced Thursday where the district is headed throughout the fall and winter months.

“About a third of our district is in person, a third is on hybrid, and a third is on distance learning so it’s really just that dynamic change we’re looking at, Dr. McNeill said.”

Safety, distance learning, and transportation were the topics covered at the district-led press conference. Director of Student Health Services, Margaret Allen, was in charge of creating an all-encompassing plan for those who feel sick.

“We are treating flu-like symptoms as if they are COVID-like because they cross over," she said. "The symptoms are very similar.”

Flu shots are now more important than ever, according to Allen. Tests can be administered for both the flu and COVID-19 at multiple locations around Washoe County. Parents should continue using the district’s self screening tool. Students and staff should stay home if they experience one or more of the symptoms.

With the potential of more students moving their learning online, Kendall Inskip of Education Alliance added a critical announcement to Thursday’s press conference.

“With the help of the district’s grants departments, which are securing grants from federal, local, and state funding, we’re getting very close to having a (learning) device for every student who needs one," she said.

Private donors have allowed the district to distribute more than 1,800 computers to high-need students. 400 more are on the way, according to Inskip. For those who are learning in person the district’s director of transportation, Rick Martin, has a plan to keep your child safe to and from school.

“If we have a situation where there is a suspected (COVID-19) case, the bus is then put out of commission for a minimum of 24-48 hours," Martin said. "It’s aired out, we static spray it, we disinfect it top to bottom...everything.”

Buses will crack windows to increase air-flow, keep capacity at 50%, require students to wear masks, and cleaned before every pick-up, according to the plan Martin has in place.

Dr. McNeill added the district is committed to having at least one method of learning available to all at all times.

