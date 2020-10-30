Washoe County jail reports more COVID-19 cases

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday reported there have been positive COVID-19 cases at the jail. As of Thursday there were 57 active cases, 48 inmates and nine staff members.

Sheriff Darin Balaam called it a challenging situation and is working with professionals both inside and outside the facility. Health and safety remain his priority.

“We implemented additional measures and mandates last week, to include mandatory wearing of masks by both inmates and employees throughout the detention facility at all times, and we are cleaning continuously,” Balaam said in a statement. “In addition, the sheriff’s office has designated three housing units to be used as quarantine housing units. One housing unit is solely dedicated to COVID-19 positive inmates and all of them remain isolated, and new arrestees are quarantined in separate male and female quarantine intake units.”

The measures to battle COVID-19 include:

All staff are required to wear masks throughout the jail

All visiting, transports, and programs are suspended with exceptions to emergency transports outside the facility.

Inmates must wear masks any time they are outside of their cells.

Tier time must be limited to ensure inmates can maintain social distancing.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.