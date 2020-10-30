Advertisement

Washoe County jail reports more COVID-19 cases

Jail COVID-19 infections graphic
Jail COVID-19 infections graphic(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:06 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday reported there have been positive COVID-19 cases at the jail. As of Thursday there were 57 active cases, 48 inmates and nine staff members.

Sheriff Darin Balaam called it a challenging situation and is working with professionals both inside and outside the facility. Health and safety remain his priority.

“We implemented additional measures and mandates last week, to include mandatory wearing of masks by both inmates and employees throughout the detention facility at all times, and we are cleaning continuously,” Balaam said in a statement. “In addition, the sheriff’s office has designated three housing units to be used as quarantine housing units. One housing unit is solely dedicated to COVID-19 positive inmates and all of them remain isolated, and new arrestees are quarantined in separate male and female quarantine intake units.”

The measures to battle COVID-19 include:

  • All staff are required to wear masks throughout the jail
  • All visiting, transports, and programs are suspended with exceptions to emergency transports outside the facility.
  • Inmates must wear masks any time they are outside of their cells.
  • Tier time must be limited to ensure inmates can maintain social distancing.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Emergency plans set for Washoe County after surge in COVID cases

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Terri Russell
Increase in COVID cases in Washoe County has forced an emergency plan which includes a decrease in crowd numbers both in and outdoors.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 32 new cases, 17 recoveries

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Staff
There are 171 active cases and deaths remain at 22.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths; daily average soars to 197.7 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
There were 248 additional cases reported, giving Washoe County 13,338.

Health

First Responders And Mental Health

Updated: 19 hours ago
First responders experience different types of traumas from their jobs that can spark stress, anxiety, depression, or even suicide.

Latest News

News

Local law enforcement focus on mental health of first responders

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
First responders experience different types of traumas from their jobs that can spark stress, anxiety, depression, or even suicide.

News

Shutdowns in Washoe County ‘possible’ if COVID-19 cases continue trending upward

Updated: 23 hours ago
Shutdowns in Washoe County ‘possible’ if COVID-19 cases continue trending upward

News

Shutdowns in Washoe County ‘possible’ if COVID-19 cases continue trending upward

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:31 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Case trends just as bad now as when pandemic first hit

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases reported at two Reno elementary schools

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:34 PM PDT
|
By Matt Vaughan
Contact tracing by the Washoe County Health District is underway.

Health

Nevada reports 891 new coronavirus cases and 5 more deaths

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:58 PM PDT
Nevada Department of Health and Human Services officials say 735 of the new cases were in Clark County along with one of the five deaths.

News

COVID-19 cases still on the rise in Nevada

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:03 PM PDT
COVID-19 cases still on the rise in Nevada