Tom Steyer campaigns for Biden Saturday in Reno

Democratic presidential candidate and businessman Tom Steyer speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Clear Lake, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tom Steyer campaigns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Saturday in Reno.

Steyer, a former candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, will be accompanied by California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis.

The first event is a conversation with conservation leaders and is not open to the public.

At noon, Steyer and Kounalakis hold a literature drop launch at noon at 1465 Terminal Way #1 in Reno. The public can RSVP here.

