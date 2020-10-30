Tom Steyer campaigns for Biden Saturday in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tom Steyer campaigns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Saturday in Reno.

Steyer, a former candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, will be accompanied by California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis.

The first event is a conversation with conservation leaders and is not open to the public.

At noon, Steyer and Kounalakis hold a literature drop launch at noon at 1465 Terminal Way #1 in Reno. The public can RSVP here.

