Tom Steyer campaigns for Biden Saturday in Reno
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tom Steyer campaigns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Saturday in Reno.
Steyer, a former candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, will be accompanied by California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis.
The first event is a conversation with conservation leaders and is not open to the public.
At noon, Steyer and Kounalakis hold a literature drop launch at noon at 1465 Terminal Way #1 in Reno. The public can RSVP here.
