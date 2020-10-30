Sierra Arts Foundation hosts outdoor local art sale to celebrate Nevada Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Arts Foundation is hosting an outdoor art sale at the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts Friday afternoon to celebrate Nevada Day.

According to Valerie Moore with the foundation, this event will help many artists who’ve been struggling during the pandemic. She said this is one of the first events for artists since March. “Art is one of the first things that it isn’t a priority for people," said Moore.

Normally, Moore said the Arts and Culture industry brings in $7 billion a year in Nevada, but with shows and events cancelled due to the pandemic that number is projected to be much lower this year.

The Pioneer Center for Performing Arts donated the outdoor space to help artists get back on their feet. The community venue also took a direct hit from the pandemic.

“Our entire business model is based in bringing large groups of people together in an enclosed space for an extended period of time, which is of course the one thing you cannot do during the pandemic,” said Dennyse Sewell Executive Director of the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts.

Moore said, "These local artists depend on the sale of their art, performances, the theater groups have been shut down, they have been easily impacted by this pandemic.”

Sewell said, “Our whole mission in the Pioneer Center is to give back to the community anyway that we can.”

Artists will sell pieces such as jewelry, masks, ceramics, and paintings.

Social distancing and masks are required.

The event is at the plaza between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

