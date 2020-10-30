Advertisement

Sierra Arts Foundation hosts outdoor local art sale to celebrate Nevada Day

The Foundation said this event will help many artists who’ve been struggling during the pandemic.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:10 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Arts Foundation is hosting an outdoor art sale at the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts Friday afternoon to celebrate Nevada Day.

According to Valerie Moore with the foundation, this event will help many artists who’ve been struggling during the pandemic. She said this is one of the first events for artists since March. “Art is one of the first things that it isn’t a priority for people," said Moore.

Normally, Moore said the Arts and Culture industry brings in $7 billion a year in Nevada, but with shows and events cancelled due to the pandemic that number is projected to be much lower this year.

The Pioneer Center for Performing Arts donated the outdoor space to help artists get back on their feet. The community venue also took a direct hit from the pandemic.

“Our entire business model is based in bringing large groups of people together in an enclosed space for an extended period of time, which is of course the one thing you cannot do during the pandemic,” said Dennyse Sewell Executive Director of the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts.

Moore said, "These local artists depend on the sale of their art, performances, the theater groups have been shut down, they have been easily impacted by this pandemic.”

Sewell said, “Our whole mission in the Pioneer Center is to give back to the community anyway that we can.”

Artists will sell pieces such as jewelry, masks, ceramics, and paintings.

Social distancing and masks are required.

The event is at the plaza between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KOLO

Fire that destroyed house under investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
Investigators are working to determine what started a fire that destroyed a home in Palomino Valley.

News

Increase in COVID-19 cases at Washoe County schools

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Abel Garcia
The Washoe County School District has faced an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, asking parents to be vigilant to help prevent the spread.

Safety

Person seriously injured after head-on collision in southeast Reno

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Reno Police Department said it happened about 4:31 p.m. on South Rock Boulevard just north of Reactor Way alongside the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Crime

Shots exchanged in northeast Reno in a fight; one minor injury

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police are not sure if the injury came from a fight or a gunshot.

Latest News

Politics

Pence highlights economic recovery report at Nevada rally

Updated: 12 hours ago
The rally is being held under COVID guidelines with a crowd size limit and a mask requirement.

News

Washoe County School District announces plans during cold weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
Washoe County School District announces plans during cold weather

News

Washoe County School District announces plans as temperatures drop

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Transportation, safety, and distance learning updates at forefront

News

Emergency plan set for Washoe County after surge in COVID cases

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 14 hours ago
Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and sunshine are in the forecast through at least the middle of next week. An afternoon breeze will pick up on Friday, mainly north of I-80. No measurable precipitation is expected through next Thursday. There is a chance of a cold, possibly wet system on the following weekend. We fall back to standard time at 2 AM on Sunday. -Jeff

Health

Emergency plans set for Washoe County after surge in COVID cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Increase in COVID cases in Washoe County has forced an emergency plan which includes a decrease in crowd numbers both in and outdoors.