Shots exchanged in northeast Reno in a fight; one minor injury

Police at the scene of a fight on Montello Street near 11th Street in Reno.
Police at the scene of a fight on Montello Street near 11th Street in Reno.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:24 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was injured Thursday night after a fight in the area of Montello and 11th streets, the Reno Police Department said.

The incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. Everyone involved knew each other, police said. A group of people showed up at a home and got into a fight with people in the home. One side pulled out a gun and the other side got a gun. There were shots exchanged.

One person received minor injuries and got medical treatment. Police are trying to determine if the injury was from the fight or from a gunshot.

As of 9:15 p.m., there were no arrests. Police said the public was not in danger.

A short time later there was an incident a half-mile to the north at Pat Baker Park where a vehicle was hit with a bullet. Police were investigating that incident as well. There were no injuries.

