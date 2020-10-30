Pet Supermarket shares Halloween safety tips

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Pet Supermarket on N. McCarran Blvd in Sparks allowed our cameras in to discuss safety tips for our furry friends.

From superheroes, monsters and other costumes, to simple decorative collars and bowties...if you dress up your pet it is critical to make sure they’re comfortable.

Staff also says to keep treats nearby to keep them calm when the doorbell rings and to help deter them from trying to eat chocolate nuts and other harmful foods as Store Manager Jarell Leavitt explains, “You do want to make sure the candy is in a higher place that the pets cannot get to. You want to make sure that if the dog does get into any candy that you will probably contact your vet just to be more safe than sorry because there are some candies that are really dangerous for animals.”

Another tip, a glowing collar cover or charm is recommended if you’re taking your animal trick or treating. It will help alert cars and pedestrians.

You can contact the store with any questions by calling 775-355-9166.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.