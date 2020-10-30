Person seriously injured after head-on collision in southeast Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was taken to the hospital with major injuries Thursday after a head-on collision in southeast Reno.

The Reno Police Department said it happened about 4:31 p.m. on South Rock Boulevard just north of Reactor Way alongside the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

A vehicle traveling south on Rock Boulevard crossed over the center line and hit a vehicle going north, police said. One person was trapped inside a vehicle, had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. A person in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Southbound lanes of Rock Boulevard were closed until about 8:45 p.m.

