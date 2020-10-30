Advertisement

Person seriously injured after head-on collision in southeast Reno

(KCRG)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was taken to the hospital with major injuries Thursday after a head-on collision in southeast Reno.

The Reno Police Department said it happened about 4:31 p.m. on South Rock Boulevard just north of Reactor Way alongside the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

A vehicle traveling south on Rock Boulevard crossed over the center line and hit a vehicle going north, police said. One person was trapped inside a vehicle, had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. A person in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Southbound lanes of Rock Boulevard were closed until about 8:45 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Increase in COVID-19 cases at Washoe County schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abel Garcia
The Washoe County School District has faced an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, asking parents to be vigilant to help prevent the spread.

Crime

Shots exchanged in northeast Reno in a fight; one minor injury

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police are not sure if the injury came from a fight or a gunshot.

Politics

Pence highlights economic recovery report at Nevada rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
The rally is being held under COVID guidelines with a crowd size limit and a mask requirement.

News

Washoe County School District announces plans during cold weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
Washoe County School District announces plans during cold weather

Latest News

News

Washoe County School District announces plans as temperatures drop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Transportation, safety, and distance learning updates at forefront

News

Emergency plan set for Washoe County after surge in COVID cases

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and sunshine are in the forecast through at least the middle of next week. An afternoon breeze will pick up on Friday, mainly north of I-80. No measurable precipitation is expected through next Thursday. There is a chance of a cold, possibly wet system on the following weekend. We fall back to standard time at 2 AM on Sunday. -Jeff

Health

Emergency plans set for Washoe County after surge in COVID cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Increase in COVID cases in Washoe County has forced an emergency plan which includes a decrease in crowd numbers both in and outdoors.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 32 new cases, 17 recoveries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
There are 171 active cases and deaths remain at 22.

News

Online purchasing scams on the rise

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
We're shopping online more and more and that's where the scam artists are finding us.