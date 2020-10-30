Advertisement

Online purchasing scams on the rise

By Ed Pearce
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:11 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The *age of COVID* is forcing us to do more and more of our shopping on line.and that’s created a huge opportunity for scam artists.

According to the Better Business Bureau online purchase scams already ranked among the top three riskiest over the past three years and it’s only gotten worse with the pandemic. So far this year nearly 40 percent of all reports to their Scam Tracker data base have involved online purchase scams.

“Scam artists are using technology to their benefit," says local BBB. We’re shopping online, so they’re going to do what they can to entrap us, take our money, take our information.”>

The scams involve all sorts of products and services. Typically the victim ends up ordering a product that doesn’t exist or is misrepresented and a staggering 80 percent report losing money.

Count Greg Curry among that number.

A retired cop who spent a portion of his career as a K-9 officer he was looking to buy a Rottweiler puppy.

Having also spent time in fraud investigation, he wasn’t an easy mark. In fact, he determined the first two sites he found were, in fact, scams. But the next one seemed legitimate.

“I checked with the BBB to see if there were any fraud claims against them. I checked the YELP reviews. Everything seemed on the up and up. So then I went to their website more looking at the pictures of the puppies to see if they’d been photo shopped from something online. Couldn’t find a single one.”

One pup caught his eye. They wanted a $500 dollar deposit. Cautious, he said he’d send $250 and pay the rest when he saw the pup in person.

“Two days after I sent the money and two days before I was supposed to go down I get another text saying 'My partner sold that puppy, but if you send another $250 we have one left and we’ll hold that one for you.”

Then he noticed the pup he’d originally picked out was still on the website. The scammers pleaded a mistake by their I-T guy.

Bottom line: He’s out $250 dollars and still looking for a dog. A costly lesson and a warning for the rest of us.

“If you’re buying from someone you’ve never bought from before, do a deeper dive," advises Johnston. "See how long that website has been around. Check them out at bbb.org and also look for reviews on line.

And as always, if the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. "If you’re finding something online that’s really undervalued or underpriced, that should be the first red flag for you. You need to do your research.”

Greg Curry’s advice? “Don’t give them money until you actually see the product.”

