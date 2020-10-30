Advertisement

Increase in COVID-19 cases at Washoe County schools

Washoe County School District
Washoe County School District(Abel Garcia)
By Abel Garcia
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A trend going in the wrong direction and health officials urging a change in trajectory. Washoe County schools are on high alert.

On October 29th, Washoe County School District reported three new schools, six additional students, and eight more staff members have been impacted by the virus. Paul LaMarca, WCSD Chief Strategies Officer said we must do better to protect each other, especially in a red zone.

"We need to get the community rates under control so that we can continue having schools open for children,” said LaMarca. LaMarca added that resources within the Washoe County Health District are strained due to high-risk community transmission, and now more than ever parents must be on high alert.

“We have to be vigilant with our children and with ourselves, not just because of the impact it may have on ourselves but on others as well,” LaMarca explained.

As holidays are approaching, LaMarca highly encourages families to limit gatherings, which can help prevent the spread in our schools.

“It might be a good time to stay at home more and not go out as frequently unless we absolutely need to,” LaMarca said.

Screening your child every morning before they leave is critical to bringing the number of cases down in our community.

