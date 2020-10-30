Friday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and sunshine are in the forecast through at least the middle of next week. An afternoon breeze will pick up on Friday, mainly north of I-80. No measurable precipitation is expected through next Thursday. There is a chance of a cold, possibly wet system on the following weekend. We fall back to standard time at 2 AM on Sunday. -Jeff