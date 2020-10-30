Fire that destroyed house under investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Investigators are working to determine what started a fire that destroyed a home in the Virginia Range east of Palomino Valley.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says fire was reported at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday night in the area of Right Hand Canyon Road and Thumbs Up Road.

Firefighters haven’t said if anyone was inside the home during the fire.

