Emergency plans set for Washoe County after surge in COVID cases

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Beginning November 5, 2020, public gatherings indoors and out will mean no more than 50 people can meet here in Washoe County. That’s down from 250.

The move is necessary says county health officer Kevin Dick who told the state task force on COVID infection rates have been going up since September. “An initial surge in cases in the 20 to 29 year olds,” said Washoe County Health Officer Kevin Dick. “Because that population doesn’t live in a bubble, resulted in larger spread to other age groups in the community,” he said.

While the numbers speak for themselves, Washoe County Commissioner Bob Lucey says the spread of COVID in the county can be attributed to more than one event. “Non-sanctioned Street Vibrations that showed up in September,” said Lucey. “That wasn’t really a sanctioned event, the number of outside individuals and bikers descend on the Truckee Meadows and had an impact on the community. We’ve had a number of different things, from college students being back in school. there...it’s a collective of events throughout the community,” he said.

The strain on the state lab means test results aren’t getting out as fast as anyone would like. Contact tracing then is slowed as well.

Would checking in on businesses help solve the problem? Sparks' City Manager says not so fast.

“Looking through our inspection data, it is not pointing to more inspection is going to give us a different outcome,” said Neil Krutz.

State COVID Task Force Chairman Caleb Cage recommended the state step in and help the county and both the city of Reno and Sparks to come up with more precise plans of action.

That will include testing on the city levels, and in zip codes where COVID cases are most prevalent.

As well as more compliant enforcement of businesses and improved communication to the public who by everyone’s estimation is suffering from COVID burnout.

