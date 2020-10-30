Advertisement

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.(Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:11 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers' biggest game of the season.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement released by the school Thursday night that Lawrence is in isolation with mild symptoms.

Swinney said Lawrence would miss Clemson’s game Saturday against Boston College. The Tigers are scheduled to play No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Nov. 7.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

The junior from Georgia is a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy and potentially the top overall pick in next year’s NFL draft. He led the Tigers (6-0) to a national championship as a freshman and back to the College Football playoff championship game last season. Clemson’s loss to LSU in the title game was the first — and still only — game the Tigers have lost in Lawrence’s 32 career starts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Vice President Pence holds rally in Reno

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The rally is being held under COVID guidelines with a crowd size limit and a mask requirement.

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and sunshine are in the forecast through at least the middle of next week. An afternoon breeze will pick up on Friday, mainly north of I-80. No measurable precipitation is expected through next Thursday. There is a chance of a cold, possibly wet system on the following weekend. We fall back to standard time at 2 AM on Sunday. -Jeff

Health

Emergency plans set for Washoe County after surge in COVID cases

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Terri Russell
Increase in COVID cases in Washoe County has forced an emergency plan which includes a decrease in crowd numbers both in and outdoors.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 32 new cases, 17 recoveries

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Staff
There are 171 active cases and deaths remain at 22.

Latest News

News

Online purchasing scams on the rise

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Ed Pearce
We're shopping online more and more and that's where the scam artists are finding us.

Health

Washoe County jail reports more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Sheriff Darin Balaam called it a challenging situation and is working with professionals both inside and outside the facility.

National

GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police face rebuke from city, Wallace family

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Philadelphia police are facing rebuke from both City Hall and the family of Walter Wallace Jr. as the city reexamines the department’s response to a year of sometimes violent civil unrest.

Crime

Woman gets three to 10 years in prison for felony hit and run

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The victim was crossing Moana Lane near South Virginia Street.

National Politics

Pelosi, Trump administration trade blame over virus aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Pelosi lobbed her latest public relations volley with a letter to Mnuchin that blames Republicans for the failed talks.

News

Placer County changing Coon Street in Kings Beach to Raccoon Street

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Only one resident protested the name change.