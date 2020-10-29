WATCH: COVID-19 Emergency Task Force meeting

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force is holding an emergency meeting Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Washoe County officials to discuss their plan to combat increasing COVID-19 trends in the county.

During a press briefing Wednesday, Governor Steve Sisolak discussed what he called an alarming trend in the county, and expected a plan to be put in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting agenda has been posted online at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

