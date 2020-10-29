Advertisement

Walmart pulls guns, ammo off store shelves

‘These items do remain available for purchase by customers’
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) –Walmart has pulled firearms and ammunition from the sales floors of its stores ahead of next week’s election and following the riots in Philadelphia.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart said in a statement. “These items do remain available for purchase by customers.”

The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.

In June, Walmart also removed guns and ammo from its stores after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

