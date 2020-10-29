Trunk or Treat Car Show in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Low Boost Performance is partnering with a couple other local car clubs to host a Halloween "Trunk or Treat Car Show this weekend.

It’s the first year for this business and first time doing this type of event. You and your family can enjoy safe trick or treating, trunk contests and more.

The event takes place on Halloween from 3-5 in the afternoon at 350 Greg Street in Sparks. Organizers say masks, distancing and safety measures are in place.

