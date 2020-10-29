Trump Campaign challenges mail-in ballot count in Clark County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ballots continue to be verified and counted in Clark County despite a lawsuit aimed to shut it down.

Today in Carson City District Court Judge James Wilson said he will have a decision soon as to whether the process should stop so that policies can be put in place to further accommodate observers watching over the ballot counting process.

The lawsuit was filed by the Trump Campaign alleging observers are not getting adequate access to ballot counting, signature verification, and duplicating ballots when needed.

Plaintiff Attorney Jesse Binnall questioned several observers, all with the Trump Campaign, who claimed they could not see all processes as needed. Some of those witnesses questioned practices they saw at both a collection center in Las Vegas, as well as the counting center known as the Greystone Building.

Observer Maria Diaz testified she saw workers approve obviously mismatched signatures on ballots. She said she was not allowed to know the names of the poll workers who were verifying signatures.

When asked if she was familiar with signature forensics which are used to train poll workers, Diaz said she was a nurse, worked with doctors and knows how to read signatures.

Another observer Virginia Stewart told the court duplicate ballots were taken into a room where the door closed behind the worker. Stewart says she was not allowed to see what happened next. And she told the court more.

“I turned back shortly thereafter and there was one woman at table 18 reading a book, and the other woman her back was to me, she was hunched over and kind of circling and writing something, I assumed they must have started the process but it wasn’t being done correctly,” said Stewart.

When cross examined Stewart said she never made a challenge even though there are protocols to do so. When asked if she thought the workers were biased, Stewart answered no.

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria testified his office has tried to accommodate observers however he said, COVID has given him limited options. Gloria says social distancing must be recognized, and often observers have been asked to back off from elections workers as they were too close for safety and were at times disruptive.

Gloria testified to date he has received no challenges to ballots from anyone. He added there are some places where observers are not allowed as they would have access to a voter’s personal information

Wayne Thorley, former Deputy Secretary of State for Elections testified county registrars were asked to submit a plan to accommodate observers and that the deadline was April.

Thorley explained Clark County had not submitted their plan until October 20, 2020. Thorley said once the office received the plan, it was essentially no different than plans presented by other registrars throughout the state.

While plaintiffs question a ballot rejection rate of 1.35% in Clark County is too low, Thorley says it is comparable to the rejection rate in other Nevada Counties.

Binnall asked Judge Wilson to stop all ballot counting the Clark County until policies are set up to allow for observers to see all aspect of receiving, extracting, verifying, and counting ballots. Binnall claims the mail-in ballots are not subject to challenge. Meantime he said those who vote in person are. He said that creates two categories of voters.

Greg Zunino, Deputy Attorney General for the Secretary of States office told the judge, the Nevada Statue says nothing about observers watching the entire process. Zunino says in fact, the statue only addresses the observation of counting ballots.

Zunino admitted that with mail in ballots up 2300% in Clark County compared to 2016, the statue might need to be changed. But he said that is an issue that needs to be taken up by the Nevada Legislature.

Clark County Deputy District Attorney Mary-Anne Miller told the court the plaintiff has shown, “No error, no fraud by an election voter.” Miller questioned the timing of the case as she said the Trump Campaign was aware of policies, procedures and practices for quite some time.

A halt to the vote counting in Clark County could heavily impact elections deadlines.

Nevada has a tight schedule after Election Day. This year registrars must canvass the vote in front of county commissioners on November 24. A Nevada Supreme Court canvass follows.

On December 14, six state electors cast their votes for a final count in the Electoral College.

