Spanish Springs Valley voter drop-off box closed Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County announced the ballot drop box at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Smoke Shop at 7655 Pyramid Highway closed Thursday afternoon for deep cleaning.

A smoke shop employee tested positive for COVID-19, the county said.

The ballot drop box will remain closed for the rest of early voting but will be available for drop off on Election Day on Nov. 3.

