Shutdowns in Washoe County ‘possible’ if COVID-19 cases continue trending upward

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We’re right in the midst of the highest levels of widespread community transmission that we’ve seen to date.”

Not the news Washoe County residents wanted to hear during Wednesday’s COVID-19 press conference. District Health Officer Kevin Dick has been following trends in the county since the pandemic started. In terms of positive cases, Washoe County is just as bad now as it was when the pandemic first hit, according to Dick.

On September 15th, the health department recorded a seven-day moving average of 57 new cases daily. On Tuesday, Washoe County reported 158 new cases each day on average.

“That’s a huge increase that we’ve seen over a short period of time," said Dick. "We’ve been seeing 25% increases per week over the last few weeks in terms of new cases.”

Those numbers could get worse with Nevada Day and Halloween coming up this weekend.

“Your life and the well-being of your children aren’t worth a bag of candy," Dick said of the risk families run if they go out trick-or-treating. "I think that’s really important for people to be considering.”

Taking advantage of nice weather this weekend is the suggested alternative.

“I recommend against gatherings, and recommend that you do stay with your immediate households to limit potential contacts with people who may be infectious," Dick said.

There are currently more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases in Washoe County. 30 to 59 year old people are a group that saw a significant spike in cases. If county health officials continue to see a constant rise in cases, more drastic changes could be on the way.

“If it’s not important to us to have the schools open, to have our businesses and our workplaces and the economy open, then we can slack off and ignore the precautions that have been recommended and that will put us in a situation where we potentially need to start closing things down again," Dick said of the trend the county is currently on.

