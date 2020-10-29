Advertisement

Reno’s Trinity Episcopal Church added to National Register of Historic Places

Trinity Episcopal Church
Trinity Episcopal Church(Nevada State Historic Preservation Office)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Reno has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The listing by the National Park Service recognizes the historical and cultural significance. It also gives the church more opportunities for grants and tax incentives.

The cathedral is not only significant as the only local example of a building designed by architect John Neal Tilton, Jr., but is also the only example of a poured-concrete church in the Late Gothic Revival style in Reno, the Nevada State Historic Preservation Office said in a statement.

“The beauty, elegance, and importance of this cathedral have been admired in Reno for over 70 years,” said Rebecca Palmer, administrator of the Nevada State Historic Preservation Office. “Listing the cathedral with the National Register of Historic Places is well deserved and will help make it possible for the cathedral to be enjoyed by visitors and residents in the years ahead.”

The preservation office also offered this description:

The cathedral, situated on the south bank of the Truckee River, has a commanding presence along the riverfront. It is a large building with a tall, front-gabled main volume, buttressed side aisles, and a square bell tower. The walls are constructed of poured concrete. Gothic style design elements include pointed-arch door and window openings, vibrant stained-glass windows, and handsomely carved wooden doors. The interior features smooth plaster finishes, arcaded side aisles, and dramatic arched trusses at the nave ceiling. The building has a high level of physical integrity to the historic period.

The period of significance for the building is 1949 to 1958, beginning when the main body of the church was constructed and ending when a Modern-style parish hall was constructed on the site.

