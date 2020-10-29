Placer County changing Coon Street in Kings Beach to Raccoon Street

AUBURN, Calif. (KOLO) - The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday agreed to change a Kings Beach street name from Coon Street to Racoon Street.

In August, Placer County notified 14 property owners affected by the change and only one person protested, citing the inconvenience of making personal address changes, the county reported.

When the subdivision was created in 1926, the streets running north to south were given animal names like Fox, Bear and Deer and streets running east to west were giving fish names like Rainbow, Golden and Steelhead.

The Planning Commission voted 5-1 in September to recommend the name be changed by county commissioners.

Replacing signs is estimated to cost $4,700.

Squaw Valley Resort, also in the North Lake Tahoe area, announced in August it was changing its name.

“After extensive research into the etymology and history of the term ‘squaw,’ both generally and specifically with respect to Squaw Valley, outreach to Native American groups, including the local Washoe Tribe, and outreach to the local and extended community, company leadership has decided it is time to drop the derogatory and offensive term ‘squaw’ from the destination’s name,” the company said in a statement.

The new name will be announced at the end of winter in 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.