Advertisement

Placer County changing Coon Street in Kings Beach to Raccoon Street

(WSAZ)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:59 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Calif. (KOLO) - The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday agreed to change a Kings Beach street name from Coon Street to Racoon Street.

In August, Placer County notified 14 property owners affected by the change and only one person protested, citing the inconvenience of making personal address changes, the county reported.

When the subdivision was created in 1926, the streets running north to south were given animal names like Fox, Bear and Deer and streets running east to west were giving fish names like Rainbow, Golden and Steelhead.

The Planning Commission voted 5-1 in September to recommend the name be changed by county commissioners.

Replacing signs is estimated to cost $4,700.

Squaw Valley Resort, also in the North Lake Tahoe area, announced in August it was changing its name.

“After extensive research into the etymology and history of the term ‘squaw,’ both generally and specifically with respect to Squaw Valley, outreach to Native American groups, including the local Washoe Tribe, and outreach to the local and extended community, company leadership has decided it is time to drop the derogatory and offensive term ‘squaw’ from the destination’s name,” the company said in a statement.

The new name will be announced at the end of winter in 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

WATCH: Vice President Pence holds rally in Reno

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The rally is being held under COVID guidelines with a crowd size limit and a mask requirement.

Religion

Reno’s Trinity Episcopal Church added to National Register of Historic Places

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The listing by the National Park Service recognizes the historical and cultural significance

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Task Force tightens restrictions on Washoe Co.

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The approved plan does not include any new closures.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths; daily average soars to 197.7 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
There were 248 additional cases reported, giving Washoe County 13,338.

Latest News

Safety

One dead in I-80 crash west of Wadsworth

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

KOLO Cares

Trunk or Treat Car Show in Sparks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Low Boost Performance is partnering with a couple other local car clubs to host a Halloween "Trunk or Treat Car Show this weekend.

KOLO Cares

Coat drive collects coats, hats and mittens for students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The drive collects new coats only, with price tags still attached, through Nov. 30.

News

Spanish Springs Valley voter drop-off box closed Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Smoke Shop at 7655 Pyramid Highway will be open Election Day.

KOLO Cares

Girls on the Run holds mini 5k celebration with safety measures in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The event is not open to the public, however, registration is still open for the virtual Fall 5k

State

Celebration of Life for Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Gov. Sisolak: "Nevada is better because of Bob. His dedication to the state was unparalleled."