One dead in I-80 crash west of Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover on westbound Interstate 80 at Painted Rock Interchange west of Wadsworth.

Two people were in the car. One was ejected and declared dead at the scene following the 2:43 p.m. accident, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The westbound onramp was shut down and expected to last for several hours. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The NHP advises drivers to avoid the area. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

